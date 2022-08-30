Regina Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class announced
The 2022 class for the Regina Sports Hall of Fame was announced on Tuesday.
This year’s class has a diverse showing, just like the Regina sports scene.
“It’s such a diverse group too, and you have all the sports and everything, so it was a strenuous time, but I think as you can tell, they’ve done a great job of selecting our class of 2022,” explained Barry Taman, president of the Regina Sports Hall of Fame (RSHOF).
“I think we’re the first ones ever for cricket and I couldn’t be more proud to be, it’s one thing to be inducted but it’s another to be inducted with your father,” added Richard Singh, one of this years inductees.
This year’s class includes four individuals and two double inductees.
“This is pretty cool for me, I’ve been put in a couple of Halls but this being Regina, my hometown,” said Jim Hopson, who is being honoured as an individual for his accomplishments in football.
The others that round out the class are Gary Brotzel and Bernie Eiswirth, who were awarded builders of baseball, Budram and Richard Singh as patrons of cricket, Chelsea Stone as an athlete for taekwondo, Dick Wiest, as a builder for hockey and Brad Hornung, also as a builder for hockey.
All recipients were honoured to be recognized, and Stone was especially thrilled for her place in this year’s class.
“It’s very exciting, and I’m very honoured, and pleasantly surprised to be the only female,” she said.
“To be recognized in Regina, you know, my hometown, and within Saskatchewan, it’s hopefully, you know, paving the way for females seeing this and hopefully inspiring some other young females to get involved and stick with martial arts.”
As one of the two double-inductees, Brotzel added that this shared moment was extremely rewarding.
“Feeling honoured for sure, I’m really happy to be going in with Bernie, you know, we’ve been at this a long time,” he said.
“We’re proud of what we’ve done with the Red Sox and we’ve grown that from a really small franchise to probably one of the best franchises in the Western Canadian Baseball League,” said Eiwirth.
He added that he is retiring from the organization this year, though plans to be around if needed.
With these eight additions, there are now 114 members honoured in the Hall of Fame.
The 19th induction ceremony is set to take place Oct. 6th at 7:30 p.m. in the Queensbury Centre.
Tickets can be purchased online at reginasportshalloffame.com or through board members.
