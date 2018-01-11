Woodworking students at one Regina high school are building tiny structures, with huge impact.

Seventeen grade 11 and 12 students at Campus Regina Public School are constructing two studios for a good cause.

“It feels really good,” says 18-year-old Kessie Haliwyz, a student in the class. “You’re doing something towards charity, which is being sold and is actually being made for somebody that’s in need.”

Once completed, the studios will be sold and the proceeds will go to SEARCH: Student Energy in Action for Regina Community Health, a student-run health care initiative based in the North Central neighbourhood.

“As a community-based organization that’s also non-profit, we’re always looking for many ways to get involved further with the community, to develop more relationships, but to also help us get the funds to support our programs and services,” says Kelly Husack, executive director of SEARCH.

But the project is playing double duty, not only helping out the community, but also giving the students the hands-on experience to better their education and their futures.

“The trades have always been a big thing for me, since my father’s in the trades,” says Haliwyz. “So it’s just giving me experience to go towards my dreams and my career outside high school.”

Grade 11 student Galen Craig agrees.

“It’s pretty cool, you get to take all this stuff from what you’ve learned and put that all into later on in life.”

The studios will be on display and up for grabs at the Regina Home and Garden Show, which runs from March 22 – 25.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Brittany Rosen