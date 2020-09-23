REGINA -- People who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said the person was likely infectious between Sept. 14-18. The following locations and dates were affected:

Meridian Hotel Construction Site – 3800 Harbour Landing Drive – Sept. 14-18: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (each day)

Superstore – Rochdale Blvd – Sept. 18: 4 - 4:45 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.

Individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for 14 days.