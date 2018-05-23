

CTV Regina





The Regina Symphony Orchestra got the royal treatment at Prince Charles’ birthday party on Tuesday.

Five members of the RSO organization attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace in honour of the prince’s 70th birthday.

The Prince of Wales has been the symphony’s royal patron since 2008; it’s one of 400 charities that the prince supports from across the globe.

The garden party was also a historical moment as it was the first public appearance of Prince Harry and Meghan since the royal wedding.