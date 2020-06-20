REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has launched an investigation after a taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint in the south central area of the city Saturday morning.

Police say the call came in around 4:30 a.m. after the robbery had taken place.

The taxi driver had picked up a fare in the north end of the city. Once he had driven the passengers to their destination, they demanded his belongings, leading to the driver being assaulted and sustaining minor injuries that were treated on-scene.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.