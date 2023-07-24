Regina taxi driver stabbed, police officer assaulted in Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood

Two people have been charged after Regina police say a taxi driver was stabbed and an officer was assaulted early Saturday morning.

According to a Regina Police Service (RPS) news release, officers were sent to the 4500 block of Green Apple Drive around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, after two passengers had reportedly assaulted and stabbed a taxi driver.

RPS said the driver was transferred to hospital by EMS but did not say how serious their injuries were.

One suspect was located in an alley nearby and the other was found inside a vehicle in the same alley, RPS said. During the course of the arrest RPS said one of the suspects assaulted an officer.

As a result, a 19-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon, a second female suspect whose age was not provided was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Both of the accused are set to appear in provincial court on Sept. 5.