REGINA
Regina

    • Regina teen, 15, charged with second-degree murder

    A 15-year-old Regina boy has been charged with second-degree murder following an investigation into a homicide in December.

    Officers were called to the 1300 block of Retallack Street for a report of an injured man around 4 p.m. on Dec. 21, 2023, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    When they arrived, they found a man with serious injuries outside a home. He was taken to hospital where later died from his injuries, police said.

    Investigation led to the arrest of the 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The boy is now facing a second-degree murder charge and made his first court appearance on Friday morning, Regina police said.

