Regina teen arrested following robbery and property damage

A Regina teen was arrested this week for crimes committed earlier in July, including robbery and property damage.

Officers were first called to a business on the 4200 block of Albert Street for the report of a robbery on July 5 around 6:50 a.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Police said a teen boy had gone into the business wearing a mask, demanded money, and smashed the counter with a hatchet before leaving.

On July 16, officers received a report that the same person damaged property at a residence on the 4100 block of Retallack Street.

Officers were able to identify the suspect and arrested a 15-year-old boy on Aug. 21.

The youth, who cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged with robbery, disguise with intent, and mischief under $5,000.

He made his first court appearance on Thursday.