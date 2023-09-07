Regina teen charged after person bear sprayed while sleeping in their bed

A Regina teen has been charged following two bear mace incidents in the early hours of Thursday.

Around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 100 block of Halifax Street N for a report of a weapons offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Officers found a ladder leaned up against the building underneath a window, and police said a person had been bear sprayed while they were sleeping.

While in the area, officers found a vehicle that had its doors open and smelled of bear mace, police said. The canine unit found a second vehicle in the 100 block of St. John Street N that also had its doors open and smelled like bear mace.

Homeowners told officers that bear mace was sprayed into the open windows of their home. A 17-year-old boy was found in the 100 block of St. John St N. and was taken into police custody. The bo was also believed to have stolen items from the vehicles, police said.

The teen was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of mischief under $5,000.

He will make his first court appearance in youth court on Thursday afternoon.