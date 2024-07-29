REGINA
Regina

    • Regina teen charged after suspected knife assault

    A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News) A Regina police cruiser can be seen in this file photo. (HayatullahAmanat/CTV News)
    Share

    A 14-year-old boy is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault after a man was found injured in Regina’s North Central area Sunday morning.

    According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Athol Street for the report of a weapons offence where a man had allegedly been assaulted with a knife.

    Officers found a man with injures consistent with a knife assault, a news release said.

    The 14-year-old suspect was later arrested on the 1500 block of Rae Street, police also found a knife, the release said.

    The teen is facing a total of three charges including aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of possession contrary to order, Regina police said.

    He made his first court appearance Monday morning.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News