Regina teen charged after suspected knife assault

A 14-year-old boy is facing numerous charges including aggravated assault after a man was found injured in Regina’s North Central area Sunday morning.

According to police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Athol Street for the report of a weapons offence where a man had allegedly been assaulted with a knife.

Officers found a man with injures consistent with a knife assault, a news release said.

The 14-year-old suspect was later arrested on the 1500 block of Rae Street, police also found a knife, the release said.

The teen is facing a total of three charges including aggravated assault, breach of probation and breach of possession contrary to order, Regina police said.

He made his first court appearance Monday morning.