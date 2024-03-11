Regina teen faces weapons charges after allegedly concealing knife, BB gun

A 16-year-old boy in Regina is facing dual weapons charges after an incident late last week involving a knife and BB gun.

On March 8, at around 9 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of 5th Avenue after an armed man was reported in the area.

Information provided to police described two males seen walking together with one of them carrying a firearm.

According to a news release, officers arrived in the area and found the suspects in the east alley of the 1000 block of Rae Street.

Police say the armed suspect fled from police after being challenged to stop. The suspect ran between houses before being found in the west alley and arrested.

Regina police recovered a loaded Airsoft BB gun from the scene and upon searching the suspect, discovered a large knife.

A 16-year-old boy who cannot named per the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

The accused will make his first appearance in provincial youth court on April 17.