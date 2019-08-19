

A 19-year-old Regina man has been arrested on a number of warrants and new charges relating to auto theft.

On the morning of August 15, Regina police members spotted what they believed to be a stolen vehicle near College Avenue and Halifax Street. Plainclothes officers were able to stop the vehicle in the area of the 2000 block of Wallace St., and the suspect was arrested.

According to police, the arrest caused some damage to vehicles in the area.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a modified loaded gun and tried to hide it. Police were able to recover a rifle.

Police obtained a search warrant for a home in the 800 block of Victoria Ave. which led to the discovery of a stolen vehicle and numerous stolen items.

Kaleb Braden Ryder, 19, was wanted on six warrant and 15 charges between May 2 and August 6. He faces 20 new charges including unsafe storage of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle (Toyota Prius, 2005 Audi), possession of stolen credit card and possession of identity documents belonging to another person.

