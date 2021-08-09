REGINA -- The Regina Police Service has charged a 16-year-old boy after an incident involving a gun on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of 8th Avenue and Pasqua Street after it was reported that a teenager carrying a gun was walking around.

Another caller said the boy had pointed the firearm at her before he walked away.

Police said the investigation led them to the 1400 block of King Street, where they found the teenager. He was taken into custody. Regina police said officers found a C02 pellet gun and ammunition after searching him.

The teen is facing charges including pointing a firearm and possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in provincial youth court on Sept. 30 at 9:30 a.m.