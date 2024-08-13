Regina teen lights stolen vehicle on fire, 2 charged

Two people are facing charges after Regina police found a vehicle on fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers discovered a vehicle on fire in the parking lot near Mount Pleasant Sports Park at around 4:35 a.m. while en route to another incident, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Through an investigation, police said a 14-year-old boy lit the vehicle on fire. He was arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property but cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in provincial youth court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police also determined the vehicle was stolen, which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman. She is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

She is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.