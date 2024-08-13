REGINA
Regina

    • Regina teen lights stolen vehicle on fire, 2 charged

    Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) Regina Police Service Headquarters can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    Two people are facing charges after Regina police found a vehicle on fire in the early hours of Monday morning.

    Officers discovered a vehicle on fire in the parking lot near Mount Pleasant Sports Park at around 4:35 a.m. while en route to another incident, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

    Through an investigation, police said a 14-year-old boy lit the vehicle on fire. He was arrested and charged with arson causing damage to property but cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in provincial youth court on Tuesday afternoon.

    Police also determined the vehicle was stolen, which led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman. She is charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

    She is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Tuesday afternoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News