Regina Police are asking for the public’s help with an investigation involving a teenager who was sexually assaulted.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Friday, police were called to Arcola Avenue and Lacon Street for a report of a sexual assault.

In a press release, police said they spoke to the teenage victim, who said they were walking on a bike path when a man approached them from behind, pushed them to the ground and sexually assaulted them.

Police said the suspect fled eastbound towards the Ring Road along the bike path.

The suspect is described as a 6 foot tall man who is “heavy set.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.



