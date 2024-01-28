Regina teens charged after using BB gun and masks in alleged shooting

Two 16-year-olds are facing a series of charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting which saw the use of a BB gun and masks.

At around 2:43 a.m. on Jan. 27, Regina police responded to a call in the area of Arens Road and George Street in the city's east end.

It was reported that a vehicle was being shot at with a BB-gun. The shots originated from inside a nearby vehicle. The two suspects were said to be wearing masks during the incident.

Police eventually found the suspect vehicle and took two 16-year-old boys into custody, according to a news release.

Both of the teens face several charges including assault with a weapon, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of a weapon and disguise with intent.

Both of the accused are set to appear in provincial youth court on March 5.