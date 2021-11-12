Regina tent community moving to indoor emergency shelter

REGINA -

The City of Regina announced an indoor space has been found to temporarily house the residents of Camp Hope, who have been living in tents in the Core Community Park for more than a month.

The shelter will be operated by the Regina Treaty/Status Indian Services (RTSIS) and will provide 40 beds for current camp residents and any others who need shelter.

Erica Beaudin, the executive director of RTSIS, said she was pleased with the partnerships and relationships built between the city, social services and other community stakeholders to find a temporary solution to this issue.

“This is the first time that we feel that an incredible community response is coming together to address one of these most terrible situations such as life or death,” Beaudin said.

“When you’re dealing with the types of homelessness or houselessness, when you’re dealing with the types of incredible, very serious drug use and abuse; the food insecurity, this requires all of our efforts.”

The city said it secured the building under a lease agreement with a third-party private owner.

“Since then, the city has been working to ensure the space meets all fire and life health safety requirements and the appropriate amenities are in place to meet the needs of an emergency shelter,” Regina Mayor Sandra Masters said. “This work is nearly complete.”

The shelter was described as a short term option, with a long term goal of finding housing for the people who need it. Beaudin said RTSIS is planning to operate the shelter for six months, to get people out of the cold during the winter months.

“During that time in the six months, we will be working with individuals on a case by case basis, in order to move them into appropriate and longer term housing so that they have homes as opposed to a place to sleep at night,” Beaudin said.

“The ultimate goal is to connect people with housing and the support services needed inorder for them to have success within the housing,” Masters said.

Beaudin said the shelter will be located on Hamilton Street, but asked that the exact address not be shared by the media.

“People in the city that are driving by as though they are spectacles and they are not receiving the privacy and the dignity that they require, that they should have in the society, in order to live the best lives that they can,” Beaudin said.

“At this point I would rather not give the exact address due to the privacy of the individuals, and they will know where they need to go.”

The emergency shelter will open for operations on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021.

Mayor Masters said city transit buses will be provided to Camp Hope over the weekend as warming shelters, while the community transitions to the new indoor space.

The project is being payed for jointly by the City of Regina and the Government of Saskatchewan. Masters said the city is funding the building lease and the province is providing operational funding for RTSIS.

Beaudin said RTSIS would announce how members of community can support the emergency shelter in the coming weeks. With Camp Hope continuing operations through the weekend, she asked Regina residents to keep helping out with donations.

“People should continue, if they desire, to assist the camp through food, through coffee or whatever the case may be,” Beaudin said. “After Monday, we will be putting a plan together in how individuals and businesses can help."

In a separate news release Friday, the Government of Saskatchewan announced changes to the Saskatchewan Income Support (SIS) program. The province said the Ministry of Social Services is increasing support for clients with complex challenges who are at risk of homeless.

More details to come…