Regina Thunder, Saskatoon Hilltops set to face off in Prairie Football Conference final

Both of Saskatchewan’s Canadian Junior Football (CJFL) teams are headed to the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final.

Both teams hit the turf Sunday afternoon to further their post season aspirations.

The Hilltops toppled the Calgary Colts with a resounding 53-2 win at SMF Field in Saskatoon.

It was a bit closer for the Thunder at Regina’s Leibel Field – where they edged out the Edmonton Huskies 20-17.

The Hilltops entered the CJFL post season with a perfect 8-0 record while the Thunder made out with a 6-2 record – their only losses being against Saskatoon.

The upcoming game marks yet another rematch between the two provincial rivals.

The Hilltops have historically had the edge, recording seven straight PFC final wins before being beaten by the Thunder in 2022.

The winner of the PFC Final will go on to represent the prairie conference in the CJFL national semi finals.

“We know that’s gonna be another good physical battle,” Thunder linebacker Matthew Schill told CTV News.

“It always is, its playoffs, its in Saskatoon and it’s going to be a battle but we’re going to take a day and heal up, dissect the film, and mentally prepare ourselves to go to battle again.”

Quarterback Ethan Hugg said the Thunder’s on field performance Sunday was nothing short of excellent.

“Everyone did a great job,” he said. “O-line did great. Receivers did great. Defence just played their heart out. Nothing more I could’ve asked.”

The PFC final is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. at Saskatoon’s SMF Field.

With files from Hallee Mandryk.