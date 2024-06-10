Regina tied a 116 year old temperature record on Sunday, according to ECCC

We might be well into June, but several Saskatchewan communities recorded sub-zero temperatures on Sunday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

ECCC’s online weather summary shows that the Regina area tied a 116 year old record with the temperature dropping to -1.1 C at one point on Sunday.

The Weyburn area dropped to 0.5 C, breaking a record of 2 C set in 1953.

In the Kindersley area a temperature as low as 0.8 C was recorded on Sunday, breaking a record of 2 C set in 2009.

In northern Saskatchewan the Collins Bay area dropped to -2.3 on Sunday breaking a record of -1.6 C set in 1984.

In Regina, the normal overnight low for this time of year is about 9 C, according to ECCC.

Rain is in the forecast for the Queen City Monday but sunshine and temperatures well into the twenties were being forecast for the remainder of the week Monday morning.