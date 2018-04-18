

CTV Regina





Regina will be hosting its second point-in-time count on Wednesday evening.

The count is a measure of the number of people living homeless. It counts people who are sleeping on the streets or in shelter systems on a specific day and time.

The Queen City’s first point-in-time count was conducted in 2015. At that time, there were 232 people either living on the streets or in shelters.

This year’s count is being held in cities across Canada.

“This count will give more context to conversation surrounding homelessness in Regina, helping to understand trends and who is impacted,” Shawn Fraser with the YMCA said in a news release.

Volunteers will be asking people questions about their demographics, including age, ethnicity and overall circumstances. The information is meant to show how many people, and what types of people, don’t have a home.

The count begins at 8 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m.