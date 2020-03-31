REGINA -- The City of Regina is returning to weekly collection to handle extra garbage during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weekly collection will start again on April 6.

The city says many residents have asked for the weekly collection schedule because of increased garbage production while people are working from home and children are out of school.

To keep workers safe, residents are asked to ensure all garbage is bagged, put carts in the appropriate collection spot and not overfill carts.

Anyone who is sick is asked to put items that come into contact with their mouth, nose or eyes into the garbage, even if it would normally go in the recycle bin.

The City also announced it's cancelling the Household Hazardous Waste Days on April 24 and 25. Residents should store their items until the city's next event.