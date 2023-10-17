Regina

    • Regina top spot to retire in Canada, report says

    A new report by a banking website has rated Regina as the top spot to retire in Canada.

    "Regina takes the cake when it comes to desirable, affordable places to retire," a post on GOBankingRates says.

    The website,says it looked at factors such as the cost of food, clothes and transportation. The finance-focused website also looked at cost-of-living data and average salaries.

    The cities were then ranked by how well a retiree can live on less than $5,000 a month.

    "While its quality-of-life index isn’t bad ... Regina’s extremely low cost of living is the primary reason the city tops the charts."

    Regina's ranking on 10-city list puts it ahead of other smaller Canadian cities such as Burnaby, Kitchener and Fredericton.

    Saskatoon also made the cut, coming in at the number 10 spot.

