Regina tourism looking to bounce back through big events

REGINA -

Members of the business and tourism industries gathered in Regina to discuss COVID-19 recovery strategies on Wednesday.

Tourism Regina held its annual “Collaborate & Connect” conference giving business, restaurant and hotel representatives the chance to discuss ways to get people “experiencing Regina” again.

“Spark those ideas [and] get the conversation going. That’s how cool things get built,” Chelsea Galloway, with Tourism Regina, said.

Both industries have said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic they have been hit hard without people booking trips or going out.

Galloway said the key to revitalizing the sector is getting local residents out and experiencing the businesses, landscapes and events Regina has to offer.

“It’s amazing how many things we have and we just forget to open our eyes to it,” she said. “The more that you can just get out there, talk about what you are doing with your fiends, go try new things. It’s going to be a great story for tourism moving forward.”

Galloway added that businesses collaborating with each other is another great way to create “talk worthy” initiatives.

This is something Tourism Regina hopes to start doing with major events like the Western Canadian Agribition, Canada’s Farm Show and Queen City Exhibition.

The organization said having businesses collaborate and take part in events will enhance the experience for residents and tourists, giving them more to take part in and talk about.

Tourism Regina plans to try this at Agribition at the end of November, by having black cowboy hats available around the city and creating a “saloon tour”, making the event feel like the Calgary Stampede.

“That helps us go on the road and attract people to come here and it helps us bring more major events to Regina for our residents,” Galloway said.

Ryan Urzada, with the Atlas Hotel, said it would be easy to have businesses collaborate for all events in the city.

“A hotel with a restaurant offer or an attraction with a hotel. I think the combinations of what could be done are endless,” Urzada said.

Tourism Regina said the ideas discussed at the conference will be good jumping off points for it to create opportunities and help revitalize the city’s tourism economy moving forward.