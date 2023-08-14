Regina train crash involving vehicle leads to traffic snarl

A man suffered minor injuries after his vehicle and a train collided in north Regina on Monday.

The crash occurred at around 10 a.m., near the intersection of Broad Street and First Avenue, according to a Regina police news release.

Regina police say the man who was driving the vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics and released.

The intersections of Winnipeg Street at First Avenue and Broad Street at First Avenue were blocked as police investigated.

Regina police asked drivers to find alternate routes following the collision.

As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, the affected streets were re-opened.