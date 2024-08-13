Regina transit customers can now pay for their ride with their phone, as a new fare payment system launched on Tuesday.

The new system is called Umo, which gives people a chance to pay for their ride directly through a free app on their phone. After they download it, they can load their passes on their phone without the need for a card, according to a release from the City of Regina.

For people who prefer to use a physical card, they can load them in person through a transit agent or online.

The current R-Card will be phased out but can be used until Oct. 31, 2024.

Options to pay by credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be brought in next year, the release said.

As well, over 25,000 hours of transit service on weekends, holidays, and evenings will be added starting Aug. 25, 2024.

