REGINA
Regina

    • Regina transit customers can now pay for their ride with their phone

    Regina transit riders can now pay for the bus directly through the Umo app on their phone. (David Prisciak / CTV News) Regina transit riders can now pay for the bus directly through the Umo app on their phone. (David Prisciak / CTV News)
    Share

    Regina transit customers can now pay for their ride with their phone, as a new fare payment system launched on Tuesday.

    The new system is called Umo, which gives people a chance to pay for their ride directly through a free app on their phone. After they download it, they can load their passes on their phone without the need for a card, according to a release from the City of Regina.

    For people who prefer to use a physical card, they can load them in person through a transit agent or online.

    The current R-Card will be phased out but can be used until Oct. 31, 2024.

    Options to pay by credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay will be brought in next year, the release said.

    As well, over 25,000 hours of transit service on weekends, holidays, and evenings will be added starting Aug. 25, 2024.

    - More details to come… 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy

    Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.

    Toronto seeing 'spike' in mpox cases: officials

    Toronto is reporting a 'spike' in mpox cases and health officials are urging eligible residents to get vaccinated to contain the spread. In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto Public Health said it has seen 93 confirmed cases as of July 31. This time last year, the city's case count stood at 21.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News