Regina Transit route expanding to Aurora, Costco
The City of Regina is expanding a transit route to service the east Aurora area, which includes Costco and Landmark Cinemas.
Starting on Aug. 28, the 50 Victoria Express route will extend east down Victoria Avenue, ending in Aurora.
The route will stretch from Lorne Street and Victoria Avenue to Aurora Boulevard and Anaquod Road, with a number of stops including downtown, Victoria Square Mall, Superstore East and Costco.
Route information and schedules can be found on the City of Regina website.
