Regina veteran celebrates landmark birthday

A landmark birthday party was held on Friday for a WWII veteran who served with the Royal Air Force.

Norman Johnson was piped into his 100th birthday party at the Renaissance Retirement Residence.

The centenarian moved to Canada after the war and raised his family here.

Johnson has three children, eight grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, and a great great grandchild on the way.

He trained as a pilot in Assiniboia, Sask. back in the 1940’s, before flying for the Royal Air Force in Burma and India. Johnson said he has seen so much change in the world during the past century.

“When I was a kid, we didn’t even have radio, TV was a long way from then. Traffic on the streets was no bother to you at all, very little traffic. The kids [today] have got way, way more stuff…. for younger minds than I had. But I still prefer the life that we had,” he said.

Johnson said he never smoked, and drank very little. He credits good genes for his ripe old age and good health. His mother and brother also lived past age 100.