Regina vigil held for victims of 2017 Quebec City mosque attack

A vigil was held at Regina’s city hall Monday to honour the memory of the victims of a horrific attack at a Quebec City mosque seven years ago.

Six Muslim men, Ibrahima Barry, Mamadou Tanou Barry, Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane, Azzedine Soufiane and Aboubaker Thabti were killed while five others were seriously injured when a gunman burst into a Quebec City mosque shortly after evening prayers on Jan. 29, 2017.

As those who attended paused to remember – organizers of the Regina vigil said more needs to be done in combating Islamophobia across Canada.

“There should be a widespread message through politicians in Canada, that they acknowledge this which unfortunately to my demise, and many of the community’s demise we haven't seen that sort of support we would wish for,” said Bashar Moolla, who represented the University of Regina’s Muslim Students’ Association.

Ceremonies were held in Quebec City and elsewhere in the country Monday to honour those who died and show support for survivors and their families.

Attendees look on at the vigil for victims of the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack in Regina. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Signs of support as well as copies of the Quran sit on a table at the vigil for victims of the 2017 Quebec City mosque attack. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

With files from Gareth Dillistone.