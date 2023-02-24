Regina vigil to recognize 1 year anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

On the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, thousands of Canadians, including those in Regina, will be taking part in rallies and vigils.

A vigil will be held at Regina City Hall at 6 p.m. to recognize the day.

There will also be vigils held in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Yorkton, and Canora, Sask.

Sask. politicians are also sharing their thoughts on social media.

Premier Scott Moe said Saskatchewan would continue to stand with the people of Ukraine.

One year ago today, Russia began its unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine.



Saskatchewan will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine.



Russia must withdraw from all Ukrainian territory.



Slava Ukraini! pic.twitter.com/3kRa0rl9GF — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) February 24, 2023

Leader of the opposition, Carla Beck, shared her statement on social media, commending the Saskatchewan people who have welcomed those who were displaced.

One year on, we stand in solidarity with Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/n1vXmKBCQn — Carla Beck (@CarlaBeckSK) February 24, 2023

More details to come…