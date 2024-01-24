Regina warm-up could topple century-old weather records

A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures expected to climb high enough to break a century-old record in Regina.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Wednesday morning forecast, highs in the Queen City could reach 5 C on Sunday breaking a record of 3.9 C set in 1909. On Monday an even warmer high of 8 C is expected, which would topple the previous record of 5.6 C set in 1931.

ECCC meteorologist Terri Lang says the soaring temperatures are mainly due to a change in the jet stream caused by the El Nino phenomenon occurring this winter.

"It’s starting to build that big upper ridge over Western Canada again and it’s pushing all the very cold air way off to the north, so we’re on the warm side of that,” Lang said.

Lang advised that people may also start to see some “really wild temperatures show up at the end of the forecast.”

“And those are completely computer generated,” Lang said.

Lang said depending on which weather model is being looked at long-range temperatures could range anywhere from four to 17 degrees for daytime highs in southern Saskatchewan.

“One of the things that determines how warm we get is what the snow cover is doing,” Lang said.

According to Lang because of the current amount of snow on the ground the city will very likely not reach highs approaching 20 degrees.

“When there’s snow on the ground the energy from the sun is bounced away from the whiteness, if you’re comparing temperature of snow-covered ground versus a black field with black soil on it. Of course this can make a huge [temperature] difference,” Lang said.

The normal daytime high for Regina this time of year is about -10 C, according to the weather agency.