Regina warm-up could topple century-old weather records
A significant warm up is in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan with temperatures expected to climb high enough to break a century-old record in Regina.
According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s (ECCC) Wednesday morning forecast, highs in the Queen City could reach 5 C on Sunday breaking a record of 3.9 C set in 1909. On Monday an even warmer high of 8 C is expected, which would topple the previous record of 5.6 C set in 1931.
ECCC meteorologist Terri Lang says the soaring temperatures are mainly due to a change in the jet stream caused by the El Nino phenomenon occurring this winter.
"It’s starting to build that big upper ridge over Western Canada again and it’s pushing all the very cold air way off to the north, so we’re on the warm side of that,” Lang said.
Lang advised that people may also start to see some “really wild temperatures show up at the end of the forecast.”
“And those are completely computer generated,” Lang said.
Lang said depending on which weather model is being looked at long-range temperatures could range anywhere from four to 17 degrees for daytime highs in southern Saskatchewan.
“One of the things that determines how warm we get is what the snow cover is doing,” Lang said.
According to Lang because of the current amount of snow on the ground the city will very likely not reach highs approaching 20 degrees.
“When there’s snow on the ground the energy from the sun is bounced away from the whiteness, if you’re comparing temperature of snow-covered ground versus a black field with black soil on it. Of course this can make a huge [temperature] difference,” Lang said.
The normal daytime high for Regina this time of year is about -10 C, according to the weather agency.
Regina Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Conservatives call on Canada to restore visa requirement for Mexican tourists
The federal Conservatives want the Trudeau government to restore a visa requirement for Mexican tourists as concerns mount about denied refugee claims.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
BREAKING More than 70 are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
An official in Mali says more than 70 people are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed late last week, and a search continues amid fears the toll could rise.
Proud Boys member sentenced to 6 years in prison for Capitol riot role after berating judge
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys extremist group members was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in prison after he berated and insulted the judge who punished him.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark won't seek re-election
Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark has announced he won't run for re-election this fall.
-
Majority polled in Sask. stressed about money 'often' or 'all the time'
Three in five Canadians say they can’t keep up with the current cost of living, with 55 per cent of people polled in Saskatchewan admitting they are stressed about money “often” or “all of the time.”
-
James Smith inquest: Mass killer demonstrated 'good behaviour' before release
A director with the federal correctional service defended the practice of releasing offenders from prison to complete their sentence in the community.
Winnipeg
-
Cold weather, Houthi attacks causing gas prices to surge in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
-
Winnipeg homicide suspect arrested in northern Manitoba
A man wanted in connection with a shooting death on Portage Avenue last November has been arrested in northern Manitoba.
-
One person in hospital, dog found deceased after house fire
One person is in critical condition after a house fire in the Earl Grey area.
Calgary
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
-
Here's how much it costs to buy a home in each region of Calgary
Here’s how much it cost to buy a typical home in Calgary in 2023, depending on the region.
-
Calgary’s Tate McCrae to headline second intermission of 2024 NHL All-Star game in Toronto
Calgary got a little more NHL all-star game representation Wednesday, but it’s not Blake Coleman, or Nazem Kadri, or Yegor Sharangovich who got the invite to Toronto.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton firefighting captain charged with several child pornography offences
A captain with Edmonton Fire Rescue Service is accused of possessing, accessing and making available child sexual abuse materials.
Toronto
-
Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
-
'High risk' player at Ontario casino bought $80K in chips with grocery bag full of cash: AGCO
Ontario's gambling watchdog has slapped a popular Niagara Falls casino with a fine after it allegedly allowed a “high-risk” player to exchange $80,000 in cash for chips and walk out without gambling.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Rideau Canal Skateway closing Wednesday night due to freezing rain
The Rideau Canal Skateway will be closing at 10 p.m. Wednesday due to freezing rain.
-
One dead in crash on Hwy. 7 southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead following a crash on Highway 7 in Drummond/North Elmsley, southwest of Ottawa.
Vancouver
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
-
Transit strike update: 'Special mediator' to oversee 6-day negotiation process
B.C.'s minister of labour has appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a "special mediator" in the ongoing dispute that shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver earlier this week.
Montreal
-
President of Sutton Quebec arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly ordering arson attacks against his competitors, Noovo Info has learned.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
-
2 Quebec realtors found guilty of submitting bogus offers
Two Quebec realtors who were suspended after being accused of submitting bogus offers on homes have both been found guilty.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE
LIVE B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
-
So desperate for doctors, Colwood contemplates running health clinic itself
Construction of the Pure Medical Clinic in Colwood's Royal Bay neighbourhood has been complete since last October. It's ready for patients. All it needs is one key thing: doctors.
Atlantic
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Slick roads possible Thursday morning as quick hit of snow comes through
A low pressure system will move out of the northeastern U.S. and across the southwest of Nova Scotia Thursday morning.
-
Tent encampment residents not interested in shelter provided by N.S. government
A Halifax Transit bus arrived in Lower Sackville at noon Tuesday, ready to transport residents of the tent encampment on Cobequid Road to the new shelter at the Halifax Forum, but it left empty.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Kitchener
-
Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting
Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.
-
Minor injuries for Guelph pharmacy employee after knifepoint robbery
A third armed pharmacy robbery has been reported in the area in just over a 24 hour span.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.