Regina weekly garbage collection resuming April 4

Weekly garbage collection will resume for Regina residents starting on Monday, the city said in a release.

Brown carts should continue to be used for household garbage and unrecyclable items such as Styrofoam, plastic film and crinkly plastics.

The city said if you’re not sure about an item you can check the Waste Wizard Tool on the city’s website. (hyperlink)

The city said some easy steps to follow that will make collection easier are to bag and bundle all waste items, keep the cart lid closed and not overfill it.

Bins should be rolled out to curbs or alleys no later than 7:30 a.m. the day of pickup and rolled back into a storage area until the next scheduled pickup date.

People can visit Regina.ca/waste to sign up for waste collection reminders by email, phone call, text or electronic calendar.