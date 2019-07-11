

The first plane load of Ontario forest fire evacuees arrived in Regina on Thursday morning.

The evacuees are from the Pikangikum First Nation and have been forced from their homes by wildfires in the area.

Saskatchewan agreed to around 2,000 evacuees from Northern Ontario.

There are 500 dorm rooms available at the University of Regina, as well as 150 hotel rooms. More evacuees will be flown to Saskatoon and Prince Albert in the coming days.

Eight planes are expected in Regina on Thursday.