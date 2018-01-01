

Regina’s General Hospital welcomed a baby girl as the first baby born in 2018.

Ephina Maria Jean Verhaeghe was born at 2:59 a.m. on New Year’s Day to first-time parents Michelle and Josh Verhaeghe. Ephina weighs seven-pounds and is the first grandchild in her family. She shares her birthday with her grandmother, Antonio.

Both the mother and baby are doing well in hospital.