Regina woman, 18, charged with forcible confinement
Published Sunday, February 7, 2021 12:52PM CST
A Regina police cruiser is seen in this file image.
REGINA -- A Regina woman is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another woman and forcibly confining her.
On Saturday afternoon, police were called to a house in the 700 block of Athol St., after a report of a 25 year-old woman being held against her will.
The alleged victim was in communication with a third party, who called police to report she was assaulted and being confined. There was allegedly guns in the home.
The victim was located unharmed, and several people were arrested.
The 18-year-old suspect is charged with forcible conferment, assault and uttering threats. She will appear in court on Feb. 8.