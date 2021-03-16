REGINA -- A Regina woman has been charged with two counts of robbery after a person was allegedly robbed at knifepoint.

On Monday afternoon, police were called to a business in the 2110 block of Anaquod Rd. When police arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. She had allegedly stolen the victim’s purse and keys. Neither the victim or the youth with the victim were injured.

The suspect, a 24 year-old Regina woman appeared in court Tuesday morning.

More to come….