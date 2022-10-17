Regina woman allegedly stabbed, Regina police searching for 2 men

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public for information about a robbery and assault incident in central Regina.

On Friday, Oct. 14 at around 8:15 p.m. police were dispatched to the corner of Wascana Street and 5th Avenue following a report of a woman being stabbed and two people fleeing the scene, according to a release from the RPS.

Officers arrived at the scene and located a woman being assisted by a man, the news release said.

The woman had wounds consistent with a stabbing, according to police. Officers learned that two male suspects had called the man over and attempted to rob him as he approached them.

The woman allegedly intervened and was stabbed by one of the suspects. The two men then fled the scene after the stabbing.

An RPS Canine unit searched the area but did not find any signs of the two suspects.

The first suspect was described by witnesses as 35 to 40-years-old, 6 feet 1 inch tall with a thin build. He was reported as wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, a backwards hat, black pants and a blue balaclava style face mask (not a COVID-19 mask).

The second suspect was described as 25 to 30-years-old, standing approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was reported as wearing dark clothes and had a bicycle at the time of the stabbing.

RPS reports that the investigation is continuing, and are asking anyone with information about the incident or the suspects to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).