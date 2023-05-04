Regina woman arrested after robbing taxi, threatening driver with axe

A Regina woman was arrested after robbing a taxi and allegedly threatening the driver with an axe and a knife early Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Dewdney Avenue and Cameron Street just after 5 p.m., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

When police arrived, they learned the victim was robbed of his taxi at knifepoint. He said a woman had directed him to take her to a location behind a business on the 3000 block of Dewdney Avenue, police said.

The suspect got out of the vehicle, ordered the driver to get out of the cab and threatened him with an axe, according to police. The man tried to take the axe away from the suspect, but she threatened him with a knife then got into the driver’s seat of the cab and drove away.

The taxi company used GPS to find the location of the vehicle, which led officers to the 1600 block of Toronto Street.

The suspect exited a residence and was arrested.

A 26-year-old Regina woman is charged with robbery and she made her first court appearance on Thursday.