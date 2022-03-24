Regina woman arrested following alleged kidnapping, robbery

A Regina woman who was the subject of a Saskatchewan-wide warrant related to a kidnapping and robbery case has been arrested, according to Regina police.

The warrant was issued for 28-year-old Deanna McKay and 36-year old Justin McKay of Broadview, who was arrested earlier this month.

On March 5, a woman reported she and another woman had been kidnapped, held against their wills, assaulted and robbed. Regina police found both victims had injuries consistent with physical assault.

McKay is facing two charges of kidnapping, two charges of forcible confinement, two charges of armed robbery and one charge of aggravated assault.

She will make her appearance in Provincial Court at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.