REGINA -- A Regina woman is facing a $2,800 fine for breaking the provinces public health order on gathering sizes.

According to the Regina Police Service, officers recieved a report of a public health order violation at a home in the 3100 block of Arens Rd. on Sunday. Police say there were 12 people at the gathering.

Police returned on Tuesday and issued the ticket to a 34-year-old woman for the summary offense.

Police want to remind Regina residents to familiarized themselves with the public health order currently in effect in Saskatchewan.