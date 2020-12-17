Advertisement
Regina woman fined $2,800 for breaking Public Health Order
Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 9:15AM CST
The sign in front of Regina Police Headquarters is pictured in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- A Regina woman has been ticketed for breaking the Public Health Order.
Police said they were called on Dec. 12 to an apartment in the 1100 block of Broadway Ave. for reports of a large gathering. Police found at least eight people in the apartment.
The Public Health Order currently bans private gatherings of more than five people.
This is the seventh ticket issues in Regina under the Public Health Order.