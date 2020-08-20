REGINA -- Most people do not know it is there, but Regina’s Rotary Park received an update to make it more recognizable.

A new sign was erected to identify the park. The idea for the new sign came from Doug Alexander.

Joanne Alexander, Doug’s wife and a current Rotary Club member, said he wanted to get a new sign for the park, but passed away in November 2019. He was a radio host for CKCK Radio from the late 50s through the early 70s and was a long time member of the Rotary Club of Regina.

“There hasn’t been a sign up there for a number of years,” said Alexander. “My husband took it upon himself to get a new sign up. And that’s what we’re here about today: that sign has now been replaced and a nice new sign has gone up.”

The hidden gem sits just west of the Albert St. Bridge. In 1937, Art Wheatly, the president of the Rotary Club, saw the land sitting there and asked the city if the Regina chapter could build a park.

“Back then, the club donated $1,000,” said Alexander. “The club members at that time came and they landscaped it, they did all the weeding and whatever all you have to do get a park ready.”

Since its opening in 1943, the club has also funded and maintained the park.

The original park sign was a bright neon colour and was perched on the bridge. After 30 years, it was replaced with a new sign which eventually rusted away and disappeared randomly.

Rotary Park is now apart of Wascana Centre – the fourth largest urban park in North America. Alexander is hoping the new sign brings more people to enjoy their park.

“Who would’ve thought back in 1937 that this piece of barren land would develop into one of the largest outdoor parks in North America,” she said.