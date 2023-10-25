Regina woman killed in collision with semi near Kronau

A 32-year-old Regina woman was killed in a collision between an SUV and semi on Highway 33 Tuesday morning, RCMP said.

Police were alerted of the collision on Highway 33 northwest of Kronau, Sask. around 9:45 a.m., an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the woman who was the sole occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, RCMP said.

Police said the woman’s family has been notified. RCMP did not release her name.

The collision remains under investigation.

Kronau is about 30 kilometres southeast of Regina.