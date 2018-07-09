

Madina Azizi, CTV Regina





A woman in Regina is using her free time to create dolls for sick kids around the world to make them feel they are not alone.

Paula Weber made her very first doll for her nephew, Brody Weber, who was born with congenital heart disease.

“Every so often he will take it out and show it off to everyone, show off his special doll and if he is not with it then he has a very special place in his dresser for his special doll so it’s always around him in some way, shape or form,” said Jamie Weber, Brody’s mother.

When Brody was three years old, Paula gifted him a doll who had hair like him, wore clothes like him, and also had a hole in between his heart just like her nephew.

"He was instantly drawn to the doll, he couldn’t believe that this doll had the same heart scar that he had and you know he gave it a big hug,” said Paula who is a volunteer with Feel Better Friends.

Paula is one of only 11 volunteers for the Feel Better Friends foundation in Canada. The foundation is a worldwide, not-for-profit organization with a goal to bring smile to children’s faces who are battling illnesses. They do this by creating dolls who look just like the sick kids.

"We're always experimenting and trying new ways to come up with different scars and different medical equipment that these kids have just so that we try to replicate the child as best as we can,” said Paula.

When Paula discovered Feel Better Friends in 2015, she immediately knew that’s what she wanted to do in her free time. So far, she has made 25 dolls for kids around the world.

"I feel like if I can give a little bit of kindness, give back to them a little bit in some way, by making the doll that maybe makes them smile or they can snuggle with or take to an appointment then really, I have done whatever I can,” said Paula.

Paula says she will be continuing her volunteer work for as long as she is able to and hopes more people are drawn to become a part of Feel Better Friends foundation.