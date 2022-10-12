Regina woman who gave child alcohol while babysitting sentenced to 8 months in prison

Regina Provincial Court is pictured. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News Regina) Regina Provincial Court is pictured. (Brendan Ellis / CTV News Regina)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener