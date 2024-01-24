REGINA
Regina

    • Regina woman wins $100,000 after cleaning out her purse

    Share

    For Joan Etta, cleaning out her purse proved to be a good decision, as it led to the discovery of some lucky lotto tickets.

    Etta scanned her Oct. 31 Lotto Max ticket on the Lotto Max and app and soon discovered that she had won $100,000.

    “I was shocked. I didn’t believe the app,” she while claiming her prize, according to Sask. Lotteries.

    Etta scanned the ticket again and made doubly sure of the win by taking it to a retailer to confirm. The Regina resident then kept her win under wraps – waiting for a special occasion to tell her family.

    “I told my husband and children on Christmas morning. They were so surprised,” she said.

    The $6 Lotto Max and Extra ticket was purchased at Sherwood Co-op Grasslands located at 4705 Gordon Road in Regina.

    Etta won her prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on Oct. 31 – 3531687.

