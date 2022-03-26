Regina woman wins $100K on scratch ticket
A Regina woman is $100K richer after winning with a $5 Crossword Multiplier scratch ticket.
McKayla Montana bought her winning Crossword Multiplier ticket at a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of Pasqua St., according to a news release by Sask Lotteries.
“Right after I purchased the ticket, I went to my mom’s house, scratched the barcode and realized I won!” said Montana.
Montana went on to confirm her win four times, the cashier who sold her the ticket was just as surprised.
“She screamed ‘oh my god, congratulations!” Montana recalled. She added she couldn’t believe what was happening.
As for what to do with the winnings, Montana isn’t entirely sure, but she does know where to start.
“I want to take my family on a trip,” she explained in the release. “Summertime is coming and I’ve always loved the mountains.”
