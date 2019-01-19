

CTV Regina





Despite the cold, hundreds of people gathered for the annual Women’s March in Regina on Saturday.

This year’s march was focused on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Like other marches across the country and around the world, the goal was to inspire and unite the charge for the advancement of women.

“Today’s the beginning of an evolution of change for women and girls in Saskatchewan,” said organizer Muna Deciman.

Women, children and men came out to stand in solidarity for the cause.

“I thought it would be important to come out so I can support all of the women that are being treated unfairly,” said Kaitlyn McNeill.

More than 40 communities in Canada hosted Women’s Marches on Saturday, with a global theme of ending violence against women.

In Regina, women were dressed in red to support Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“These women and girls that are missing, as you can see, it’s a huge number. It’s alarming,” Deciman said. “We need to talk about it.”

In Regina, and worldwide, the marches want to make sure the right steps for women’s rights are being taken.