A Regina youth is facing 15 charges following an investigation into 12 separate incidents that took place in June.

The alleged crimes took place over a two-week period, and the youth was arrested on June 22 after exiting a vehicle that was confirmed to have been stolen from Indian Head.

On June 9 police were notified of the theft of a Ford F-150 from Tell Place in Regina East end. The vehicle was found in the 100 block of College Ave. E.

Later on June 9, police were called to the 1200 block of Athol St. following reports of gunshots at the back of a home. None of the five occupants of the home were injured.

At 2:26 a.m. on June 13 police were called to the 400 block of Froom Cres. It was determined that someone has shot through the front door of a home. None of the 12 people inside the home were injured.

At 3:47 a.m. on the same morning, police responded to reports of a break and enter in the 5100 block of Snowbird Cres. The residents of the home said they had heard someone moving around the in the house. The suspect removed a purse and car keys from the home, and stole a 2013 Toyota Venza. The vehicle was found on June 15 in Lumsden.

Later at 6:05 a.m. a 2008 Honda Civic was reported stolen from a home in the 3300 block of Dieter Bay. It was later found in Craik. At 8:21 a.m. homeowners in the 5500 block of Second Ave. N. reported their house was shot at. The bullet went through the siding, through the television and into the wall.

At 11:08 p.m. on June 14 police on patrol heard gunshots in the area of Garnet St. and Sixth Ave. After investigating it was learned that a home in the 1200 block of Athol St. was shot at, the same home from the incident on June 9. Police found shell casings at the home.

On June 15 at 2:25 a.m. police were called to the 400 block of Albert St. were a suspect had tried to break into a business. The suspect was unsuccessful and fled on foot.

On June 18 around 6:10 a.m. a resident in the 3200 block of East Renfrew Cres. reported that his garage was broken into and a Ford F150 and bike were stolen. The truck was found later in the area of Seventh Ave. and Angus St.

On June 21 police were following a suspected stolen vehicle, when the vehicle stopped and tried to break into a truck in the 2000 block of Pasqua St. The truck was determined to have been stolen from Calgary.

A Chevy Silverado was reported stolen from Indian Head, and police located it in Regina being driven by the suspect. He was arrested in the 2200 block of McAra St.

The accused cannot be named because he is considered a youth. Charges include break and enter, theft of auto, four counts of discharging a firearm with intent, theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and evading police.

He appeared in court on June 24.