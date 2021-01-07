REGINA -- Saskatchewan Polytechnic says it’s working towards restoring its registration and application systems that are still unavailable due to a cyber attack last year.

On Oct. 30, the institution was affected by a cyber security incident that caused the temporary cancellation of both online and in-person classes.

The school said at that time there was no reason to believe any personal information was compromised by the attack.

More than two months after the incident, Sask. Polytechnic posted on its “Campus Update” page Thursday that its registration and application systems were still down in the aftermath, promising a further update on or before Friday with the winter term set to begin Monday for most programs.

“Sask. Polytech is focusing on restoring systems which are currently unavailable due to the cybersecurity incident. We are making progress resuming services in a phased, secure manner,” a statement from the school reads.

A banner about the cyber attack remained at the top of the online application information page Thursday with no link available to proceed.

“Other remediation work has progressed. Letters are being emailed for processed applications. If you are expecting a letter, and have not received it, check your email spam folder or your mysaskpolytech account,” said the update, dated Jan. 7.

Students who applied prior to the cyber attack can also email their respective campus for assistance to check the status of their application.

Sask. Polytech has campuses in Regina, Saskatoon, Moose Jaw and Prince Albert.