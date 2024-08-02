Relief from hot weather coming for southern Sask.

If you’re not a fan of the heat you’ll be happy to know seasonal and below seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for much of southern Saskatchewan starting Saturday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon Canada's hot spot was the Assiniboia Airport at 36.4 C.

After potential record breaking heat on Friday, many communities will see daytime highs drop to the low and mid 20s and even high teens for the foreseeable future.

Regina and Moose Jaw are both expecting a high of 36 C on Friday. A Heat warning also remained in effect for most of southern Saskatchewan as of Friday morning.

Both cities and other communities could also see showers in the coming days.

The average daytime high in Regina this time if year is about 26.5 C, in Moose Jaw it’s 27.1 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

According to ECCC, a cold front will pass through Saskatchewan Friday night, which is responsible for the return to seasonal or slightly below seasonal daytime highs.

When are heat warnings issued?

In southern Saskatchewan heat warnings are issued when the daytime high temperature is at or exceeds 32 C and the overnight low is greater than 16 C, according to ECCC’s website.

Heat warnings will also be issued if the humidex value exceeds 38 C.

Current weather alerts can be read here.